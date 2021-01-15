Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

PODD stock opened at $284.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.82 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $285.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

