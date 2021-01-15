Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,907,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,491,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

