Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.94). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Tricida news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

