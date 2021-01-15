Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Trident Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $9,170,229.25. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trident Acquisitions stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) by 353.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,567 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 12.86% of Trident Acquisitions worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 3,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,890. Trident Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

