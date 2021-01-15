Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $109,960.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00.

Shares of TSE opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $2,188,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

