TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.