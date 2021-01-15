Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $19.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.28 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.