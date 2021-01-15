trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $2.20 at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.20 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $784.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

