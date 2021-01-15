True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $4.99 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

