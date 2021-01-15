True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 121796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

