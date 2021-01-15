TrueChain Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $119.52 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00413191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.08 or 0.03975503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

