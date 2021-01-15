Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $439.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 247,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

