Truist Securiti Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.31, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at $440,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

