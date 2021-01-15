Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in December

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

