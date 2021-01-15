Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) a C$15.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

TSE:IPL opened at C$13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.03.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

