Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) a C$5.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.98.

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

