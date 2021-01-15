Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Erste Group raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 166,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

