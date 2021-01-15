Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.41) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.92). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $136.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.