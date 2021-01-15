Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.01 Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.