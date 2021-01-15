Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 206,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

