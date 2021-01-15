TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Shares Down 0.3%

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.78. The firm has a market cap of C$427.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

About TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

