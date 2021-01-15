TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00055508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00431659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.95 or 0.04129453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.