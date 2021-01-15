Tyranna Resources Limited (TYX.AX) (ASX:TYX) Insider Sells A$25,126.59 in Stock

Tyranna Resources Limited (TYX.AX) (ASX:TYX) insider Joseph Pinto sold 866,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$25,126.59 ($17,947.56).

Joseph Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Joseph Pinto purchased 3,528,122 shares of Tyranna Resources Limited (TYX.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$3,528.12 ($2,520.09).

On Tuesday, December 1st, Joseph Pinto purchased 2,028,607 shares of Tyranna Resources Limited (TYX.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,200.25 ($10,143.04).

Tyranna Resources Limited (TYX.AX) Company Profile

Tyranna Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in the Eureka Gold project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Weebo Gold Project comprising approximately 69 square kilometers of ground east of the Jaguar base metal mine; and Pacific Express nickel project, which consists of a license for approximately 100 kilometers, as well as Dragon and Knight nickel projects.

