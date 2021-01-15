u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $66.75 on Friday. u-blox has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBLXF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

