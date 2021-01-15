U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.