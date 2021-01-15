Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.69

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 915111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.