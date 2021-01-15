Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.58

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 53653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

