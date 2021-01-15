UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

HEN3 stock opened at €89.30 ($105.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

