UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 8,600 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,605.59 ($99.37).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,326 ($82.65) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,325.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,532.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

