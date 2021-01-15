UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 246,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,961. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

