UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

