UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

