UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

