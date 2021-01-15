Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,810 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.32% of GEE Group worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 1,658,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.33. GEE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

