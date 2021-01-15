Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

