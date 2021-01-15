Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

FRME traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 131,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.