Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,566 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 5,626,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

