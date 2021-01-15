UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of UMH Properties worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.