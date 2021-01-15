Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.43. 184,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

