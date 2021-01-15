Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

TGT traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $198.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

