Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 22,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

