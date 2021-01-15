Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.34 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

