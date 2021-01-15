United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at 140166

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by 140166 from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

United Airlines stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,165,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $349,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

