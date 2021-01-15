United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Airlines have declined 29.7% since the beginning of March due to coronavirus-led demand depression. Owing to low demand, the carrier incurred a loss in the third quarter, echoing the first two quarters' performance. Passenger revenues dropped 68.4% in the first nine months of 2020. Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States, the carrier provided a bleak outlook for the fourth quarter. Amid adversities, a second round of coronavirus aid, granting airlines $15 billion in payroll support, offers some relief. With this additional aid on the way, United Airlines will bring back its furloughed workers. Moreover, low fuel prices are aiding the company’s bottom line. Its cost-control efforts to combat coronavirus-led woes are encouraging. Notably, operating expenses fell 44.1% in the first nine months of 2020.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.29 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

