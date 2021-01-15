United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 64.0% in December

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of United-Guardian worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 6,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.02.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

