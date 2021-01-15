United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UEEC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

