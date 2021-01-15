United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,218,000 after buying an additional 314,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.90. 230,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.