United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

