United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

