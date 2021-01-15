United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 409,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

